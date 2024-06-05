Youngest Winners Create a Buzz in Lok Sabha Election 2024

The minimum age to contest Lok Sabha or Assembly elections in our country is 25 years. Rarely one gets a chance to enter the legislative bodies at such an early age. Here is a list of those candidates who have created a stir by winning the Lok Sabha Election 2024 at the age of 25. Their victories at a young age have won admiration from one and all. Focus is shifted to these young achievers' success stories in their journey through the arduous process of facing an election.

Pushpendra Saroj: 25-year-old SP candidate Pushpendra Saroj from Kaushambi Lok Sabha seat of Uttar Pradesh is the youngest candidate in the country to reach the Lok Sabha. His victory is also big because he defeated the current BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar by more than one lakh votes. Pushpendra Saroj is the son of Indrajit Saroj, a 5-time MLA and minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.

Samajwadi Party candidate Pushpendra Saroj got a total of 5,09,787 votes in the Lok Sabha elections, while Vinod Kumar Sonkar got 4,05,843 votes. Pushpendra has won this election by 1,03,944 votes margin and now he will represent the Kaushambi Lok Sabha constituency in Parliament.

Priya Saroj: Another 25-year-old candidate from Uttar Pradesh has reached the Parliament. Samajwadi Party candidate Priya Saroj has won the election from Machhlishahr Lok Sabha seat of Uttar Pradesh by 35,850 votes margin. Priya Saroj is the daughter of three-time Lok Sabha MP Toofani Saroj. Priya has created a sensation by defeating the current BJP MP Bhola Nath. BJP candidate and current MP Bhola Nath got 4,15,442 votes while Priya got 4,51,292 votes.

Shambhavi Choudhary: Shambhavi Chaudhary, daughter of Ashok Chaudhary, a minister in the Nitish Kumar government of Bihar, will be among the youngest MPs of the 18th Lok Sabha. 25-year-old Shambhavi Chaudhary was the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate from Samastipur Lok Sabha seat of Bihar. She got 5,79,786 votes and defeated Congress candidate Sunny Hazari by 1,87,251 votes margin. When PM Narendra Modi also arrived for the public meeting, he praised Shambhavi in ​​the rally and said that she is the youngest candidate of the NDA. Now 25-year-old Shambhavi will represent the people of her Lok Sabha constituency in the Parliament.

Sanjana Jatav: Congress candidate Sanjana Jatav from Bharatpur Lok Sabha seat of Rajasthan is also included in this list. Now she will also represent her Lok Sabha constituency in Parliament. She has defeated BJP's Ramswaroop Koli by 51,983 votes margin. Sanjana Jatav got 5,79,890 votes in this election. By the way, Sanjana also contested the Rajasthan Assembly elections in November 2023 but she lost to the BJP candidate by just 409 votes. Sanjana Jatav is also 25 years old.