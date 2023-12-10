Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): At least eight people, including a child, were charred to death in their SUV after it was hit by an oncoming truck and caught fire in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

The driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle after it suffered a tyre puncture. It jumped the barrier onto the other side of the road and was hit by the truck coming from the opposite direction, they said. The accident occurred late on Saturday near the Dubhaura village on the Bareilly-Nainital Road, they added.