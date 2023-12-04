SIX KILLED AS VEHICLE FALLS INTO GORGE IN HIMACHAL PRADESH CM EXPRESSES GRIEF

Shimla: At least six people died and six others were injured after the vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Monday morning, the police said. The incident took place near Sunni in the district. The mishap took place in Kadharghat when the driver of the pickup truck carrying 12 labourers hailing from Jammu and Kashmir lost control of the vehicle, the police said.

The labourers were on their way to Mandi from Sunni, the police said. Three labourers died on the spot and three more were declared dead by doctors when they were taken to a hospital, the police said. Those injured are undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital (IGMCH), the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Farid (24), Gulam Hassan (43), Sahbir (19), Talib (23), Gulzar (30), and Mustaq. The injured have been identified as Ranjeet Kanwar (21), Aslam Chachi (18), Talib Hussain (21), Akash Kumar (16), Ajay Thakur (26) and Manzoor Ahmed (17).

A case has been registered and an investigation is on. On learning about the incident, Himachal Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the incident.

Taking to X (formally known as Twitter), Sukhu wrote, "The news of the death of 6 laborers in a private vehicle accident today near Kadharghat under Sunni tehsil of Shimla district is saddening. I express my condolences to the bereaved families. Six other people have been injured in this accident, I wish for their speedy recovery. Instructions have been given to the district administration to provide better treatment facilities to all the injured." (With Agency Inputs)