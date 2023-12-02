Dungargarh: In a tragic hit and run road accident, four persons including three children were killed after the car they were traveling in collided with an unknown heavy vehicle in Sri Dungargarh area in Bikaner district of Rajasthan on Friday night, police said. An official said that the accident took place late night on Friday near Bikaner Road under Sardarshahar police station limits.

According to the official, the car carrying a total of 12 people including three women and eight children was traveling in the car from Bikaner towards Bandhanau when the accident took place. In the powerful collision between the car and the unknown heavy vehicle, four persons traveling in the car died in the accident, Sardarshahar police station officer Madanlal Vishnoi said.

He said that the deceased include three children and one adult identified as Gopiram, a resident of Bandhanau in Sardarshahar. The identity of the three deceased children was not immediately known. Sources said that the driver of the heavy vehicle fled from the spot after the accident. Police officer Vishnoi said that the three children were declared dead at Sridungargarh Hospital while Gopiram died during treatment at the PBM Hospital.

Three women and five children are undergoing treatment of whom three children are said to be critical, an official said. An official said that the deceased Gopiram was taking his sisters and their children to their respective homes in Surjansar and Biramsar villages of Sridungargarh when the accident took place.

According to Head Constable Omprakash, who was present at the spot at night, the other vehicle with which the Swift car collided fled from the spot. After getting information about the accident, Bikaner District Collector Bhagwati Prasad Kalla and District Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam CO Shalini Bajaj reached PBM Trauma Center and took inquired about the condition of the injured. Police have launched an investigation into the accident.