Keonjhar (Odisha): In a tragic incident, at least eight people were killed and eight others were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a parked truck in Odisha's Keonjhar district in the early hours of Friday. The accident took place at National Highway 20 near Balijodi village under Ghatgaon police limits.

Initial investigation suggests that at least 20 people were travelling in a van en route to Ghatagaon Tarini temple in Keonjhar district from Digapahandi in Ganjam. At least seven people died on the spot while one died while receiving treatment at the hospital. Balijodi police reached the spot and sent bodies for post-mortem. The injured had been rushed to Ghatagaon Health Centre for treatment.