5 KILLED AFTER SPEEDING TRUCK HITS AUTO IN AGRA

Agra: Five persons died after the autorickshaw they were traveling in was hit by a speeding truck from behind on Agra-Delhi national highway in Uttar Pradesh's Agra this afternoon, police said.

The accident took place near Gurudwara Guru Ka Tal Cut on the Agra-Delhi National Highway under Sikandra police station of Agra. The truck rammed into the autorickshaw leaving all passengers, including the driver dead.

A huge crowd gathered at the accident spot. The local people informed the police and a team from Sikandra police station arrived at the spot after sometime. The bodies were sent for post-mortem while investigations have been initiated, police said.

According to police, the autorickshaw was coming from Sikandra and heading towards Bhagwan Talkies at Gurudwara Guru Ka Tal when it was hit by the truck. The impact of collision was so severe that the autorickshaw was completely damaged and all five people died on the spot.

Following the accident, there was a massive traffic congestion on the highway. Police removed the damaged autorickshaw from the road with the help of passersby. Then, the bodies that were trapped inside the damaged autorickshaw were taken out. Among the deceased included women, police said.

Police said that the CCTV footage of the area is being examined to understand as to what had exactly happened. Efforts are on to identify the truck driver while the relatives of the deceased are being contacted. After post-mortem the bodies would be handed over to their respective family members.