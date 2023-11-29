Porbandar (Gujarat): A bus driver was sentenced to 10 years in prison in a 2017 accident case in which six people had lost their lives in Gujarat's Porbandar.

Porbandar Sessions Court Judge RD Panchal sentenced the accused driver Dharmendrasinh Anopsinh Jadeja to 10 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him on Tuesday. On May 18, 2017, six people had died on the spot, and one person was seriously injured when the speeding luxury bus Jadeja drove hit a car near Hanumangarh village in Ranavav tehsil of Porbandar district.

The car was on the way to a village in Jamnagar district while the bus was heading towards Porbandar from Jamnagar. The victims Jaideep Sisodiya (24), Puriben (50), Ankit (16), Lakhiben (50), Savadhiben (50) and Ashwin (16) died on the spot, while Sanjay Valtaria was injured. Jadeja had absconded after the accident. A case was registered against the accused at Ranavav police station, and he was eventually arrested.

The Judge, taking into account the entire incident, sentenced the accused Jadeja to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 under sections 183, 184, 177, 134 of the Motor Vehicles Act as well as IPC 304, 337, 338, 279 and EPCO section 304.