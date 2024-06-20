Burglary At Anupam Kher's Office; Film Negatives, Cash Stolen

Mumbai: Two unidentified persons broke into the office of Bollywood actor Anupam Kher and stole the negatives of a film produced by his company and Rs 4.15 lakh in cash, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday night at the actor's office on Vira Desai Road in the Amboli area, said an official.

It came to light around 9:45 on Thursday morning when the office staff arrived and found the locks broken, he said. Kher himself narrated the incident in posts on his official X handle and Instagram page.

Last night in my Veera Desai Road office two thieves broke two doors and stole the entire safe from the accounts department (which they probably couldn't break) and the negatives of a film produced by our company which was in a box. Our office has filed an FIR, the 69-year-old actor wrote in Hindi, without mentioning the name of the film whose negatives were stolen.

CCTV footage outside the building showed the duo leaving in an auto rickshaw, Kher added, stating that "may God give them good sense (sad-buddhi)." The First Information Report was registered at Amboli police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and a probe was underway, the police official said.