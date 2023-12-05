Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Seven tourists were killed when a car they were travelling in rolled down a deep gorge on Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh national highway on Tuesday. The tourists were on their way to Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

The car slid off the road and plunged into the deep gorge near Zojila Pass, an official told ETV Bharat. Soon after the accident, the Sonamarg police reached the spot and carried out the rescue operation.

The incident took place when the vehicle carrying eight people (seven tourists and one driver) skidded off the road as there was snow all around and fell into the deep gorge. While three tourists died on the spot, the rest succumbed on their way to the hospital. The driver of the car identified as Ajaz Ahmad Awan is critically injured and has been referred to SKIMS Soura in Srinagar for treatment.