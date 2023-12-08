KERALA COUPLE DIES AS CAR PLUNGES INTO KOLLIDAM RIVER IN TAMIL NADU

Trichy: In a tragic road accident reported from Tamil Nadu, a couple hailing from Ernakulam district of Kerala was killed after their car they were traveling in overturned and plunged down from the Kollidam River Bridge on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway, officials said on Friday. It is learnt that the the horrific road accident took place Kollidam River Bridge on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway near the Thiruvanaikaval Checkpost.

n official said that the couple identified as Sreenath and his wife from Ernakulum Kerala were en route to Chennai when their vehicle reportedly lost control, leading to the fatal accident as the car dashed to the ground approximately 50 feet from the bridge. Both husband and wife succumbed to their injuries on the spot, said the official.

The Srirangam police were promptly notified about the tragic incident. Upon receiving the information, law enforcement and fire and rescue personnel rushed to the scene. Using a crane, the team of officials recovered the bodies of the deceased along with the overturned car. The car also suffered considerable damage in the road accident.

The accident resulted in a temporary traffic jam on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway, causing inconvenience to commuters. Trichy Metropolitan Police Commissioner Kamini visited the site to oversee the situation and conducted an initial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. The sudden death of the couple has left the family in shock and despair.

Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the accident. More details into the accident are awaited.