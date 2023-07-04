Video: Massive rockslide crushes cars, kills two in Nagaland's Pakala Pahar area

Dimapur (Nagaland): Two people died and three others were injured after massive boulders rolled down a hill, brutally crushing multiple cars during heavy rains in Dimapur district of Nagaland on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Chumoukedima area at around 5 pm with the crash captured by the dashboard camera of another car behind the ones crushed by the boulders. While the identities of the victims remain unknown at present, the horrific video shows a large boulder rolling down the hill and badly crushing an SUV and a hatchback. A third car ahead also comes under another huge rock rolling down.

The site of this calamity, commonly referred to as "pakala pahar," has gained notoriety for its history of landslides and rockfalls, as mentioned by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who expressed condolences for the loss of lives in a tweet.

"At approximately 5 pm today, a rockfall on the National Highway, between Dimapur & Kohima, caused severe damage, claiming the lives of two individuals and inflicting serious injuries on three others. This location, known as 'pakala pahar,' has long been associated with landslides and rockfalls," he tweeted.

The Chief Minister assured that his government is undertaking all necessary measures to provide emergency services and medical aid to the injured. Additionally, a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh has been announced for the families of each victim.

"The State Government will persist in its pursuit with the Government of India & @nhidcl to promptly implement safety infrastructure at hazardous locations along the highway. This issue pertains to the lives and safety of our citizens. The responsible agency must ensure the installation of the requisite safety measures," he stated in a series of tweets.

The Chief Minister further emphasized, "Given the technological advancements in India and the resources available to the Government of India, there should be no compromise when it comes to guaranteeing the safety of our citizens."