Tamil Nadu: Last Rites Held for Mortal Remains of Seven Tamil Victims of Kuwait Fire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : All the bodies of seven Tamil victims of Kuwait fire were brought from Kochi airport to their native places on Saturday. Following the orders of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Overseas Tamil Welfare Minister Gingee Masthan visited Kochi airport and paid homage to the Tamil victims of Kuwait fire accident yesterday. The mortal remains of seven out of 31 victims brought to Kochi by aircraft were of Tamil victims.

All the bodies of the deceased were taken to their respective districts by ambulance around 1 pm. In that way, the body of Ebamesan Raju (age 53) of Nawalpattu Anna Nagar area near Tiruverumpur, Trichy district, reached his home at 10.22 pm last night. The sight of Raju's family and relatives crying over Raju's body left Agraharam in a sad mood. Meanwhile, on behalf of the government, Trichy TRO Rajalakshmi and ADSP Kutthalingam visited Raju's body and paid tributes.

Likewise, the body of Sivasankar Govindan from Royapuram, Chennai, was brought to the stata capital by ambulance from Kochi at 4.00 am today. The body was kept at his house in Royapuram where last rites were conducted in the presence of his relatives and family members.

Similarly, the body of Veerasamy Mariappan (age 41) of Vanaramutty village near Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district was brought to his hometown by road. His body was cremated after locals paid their last respects. On behalf of the government, District Revenue Officer Ajay Srinivasan, Commissioner John Christiphai, Kovilpatti City Council Chairman Karunanidhi and others paid their last respects.

Similarly, the body of engineer Bunaf Richard Roy of Adanur village near Peravoorani in Thanjavur district was brought to his native village by an ambulance last night. A large number of people paid tearful tributes to the body which was kept at his house. Also, Tanjavur District Collector Deepak Jacob, on behalf of the government, paid tribute to Bunaf Richard Roy by placing a wreath on his body.

Subsequently, he handed over a check of Rs 5 lakh from the General Relief Fund announced by the Chief Minister to Ananda Manokaran, father of Richard Roy. Later, his body was cremated overnight.

Likewise, the body of Karuppanan Ramu, a resident of Thennavanur village near Paramakkudy in Ramanathapuram district, reached his hometown by ambulance last night. The sight of his wife and relatives crying after seeing the body filled the entire village with grief. Later, Karuppanan Ramu's body was cremated this morning. Also, regarding his death, the village chief said, "Thank you to the central and state governments for bringing his body quickly."

Similarly, the body of Krishnamoorthy Chinnadurai, a resident of Muttam village near Kattumannarkoil in Cuddalore district, reached his native village at midnight. The relatives and local residents paid their last respects.