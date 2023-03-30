Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific accident was caught on camera in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday. A car moving at a high speed hit eight people one after the other in the Bhanwar Kuan area of the city. In the video footage, it was seen that the car moving on a road collided with a motorcycle. After the collision, the car deviated to one side of the road. The reckless driver hit several other pedestrians, who came in its way.

Two people died on the spot. Six critically injured have been undergoing treatment at a hospital. Enraged over the incident, people even attempted to torch the vehicle. The accident was so severe that several persons were tossed up in the air. The car was moving at a breakneck speed. Commotion prevailed in the area after the accident. After hearing the screams of the injured, local people rushed to the spot to rescue them.

On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation, the police with the help of local people sent the injured to a hospital. An ambulance was made available to shift the injured to the hospital. People caught the driver of the car and beat him up. Later, the crowd handed over the erring driver to the police.

Police registered a case against the driver. Further probe into the incident was going on. Some people even tried to set the car on fire. Thursday turned out to be a tough day for the Indore police. When the police were busy rescuing people in a temple slab collapse incident, this horrific road accident kept them on their toes.