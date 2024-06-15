NRI Couple Beaten Up In Himachal, Says Punjabis Were Being Targeted Over Kangana Slap Row

Amritsar: A Punjabi NRI, who had gone to visit Himachal Pradesh along with his Spanish wife, was injured after being allegedly beaten up by some locals.

The NRI couple said that police rescued them but alleged that no FIR was filed despite their repeated requests. They also alleged that police had deleted a video they had recorded of the locals beating them.

The couple said they had gone for sightseeing in Dalhousie when they got into an argument with the parking contractor. After which, the contractor called more than 100 people to the spot and attacked them, they alleged.

The woman said that her husband was in a state of coma and regained consciousness after three days. Her Punjabi housekeeper and brother-in-law, who accompanied them were also thrashed, she said.

"There is no security for people like us. We were badly beaten up and no one came forward to save us. Finally, with intervention of police, we were rescued but police did not listen to our complaints. Although we urged police to file an FIR nothing was done to take action against the miscreants who attacked us," she said.

According to the couple, people of Himachal Pradesh targeted them due to the Kangana Ranaut slap row. MP and actor Ranaut was slapped by a CISF constable in Chandigarh airport over her comments on farmers when she was about to board a Delhi-bound flight. The CISF constable, Kulwinder Kaur, was suspended and an FIR was filed against her.

Punjabi NRI, Kawaljit Singh said he had been living in Spain for more than 25 years and has recently returned to his homeland to start his own firm and provide employment to local people in Punjab.

"We had just gone for sightseeing when a group of 100 people attacked us. This incident has left a deep impact on us. We feel insecure and need protection," Kawaljit said.

