ONE KILLED IN CHENNAI ROAD ACCIDENT

Chennai: In a horrific accident, a pedestrian was killed and another person was critically injured in Chennai. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. On Wednesday evening, Jayakumar, age 47, who was driving the car, hit an autorickshaw from behind. The accident was so severe and sudden that the victim did not get a chance to run away. The car was moving at a high speed and hit the pedestrian before dashing against a stationary auto. The auto was parked along the pavement of the road. The person, who was walking by the side of the road, was caught off-guard when the accident happened.

The accused driver of the car is a resident of Purasawalkam in Chennai and he was going to the Kellys area from Kilpakkam when the accident took place. The car also hit another pedestrian, who was critically injured, and has been undergoing treatment at the Kilpauk Government Hospital. The traffic police registered a case and arrested Jayakumar. Further probe into the incident is underway. The video of the incident was widely shared on social media