Jaipur: Today being the last day to file nominations for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, senior leaders of all parties would be in the state for campaigning. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will file his nomination papers in the presence of Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is expected to be on a tour to Jodhpur.

After accompanying Gehlot during nomination filing, Kharge will address a public meeting here. Sources said the main focus of the party is the Marwar region and efforts would be on to keep the Dalit vote bank intact. Along with this, party leaders would also delve upon the faulty policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government.

Kharge is scheduled to address the public meeting at around 1:30 pm. Congress candidates from all seats of Jodhpur city will be present at this meeting. The Congress National President will once again announce the seven guarantees offered by Gehlot and deliberate upon the benefits that these would provide to the people. The party has called upon the grassroot level workers of the district to join this public meeting that is to be held at Umaid Stadium.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Parbatsar in Nagaur during the day and will campaign in support of BJP candidates in Nawan, Makrana and Parbatsar assembly constituencies. Shah will also be touring the Marwar region during the day. He will begin with a public meeting in Kuchaman at noon and then address another meeting in Makrana. After this, he is scheduled to have food with the party workers.