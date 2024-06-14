ETV Bharat / state

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Vows To Continue Crackdown On Mafia, Criminals

By IANS

Published : Jun 14, 2024, 6:48 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said to maintain peace and harmony during the upcoming festivities and asked the government and administration to be in active mode 24×7.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the officers to ensure that no incident which hurts the religious sentiments of people should take place in Uttar Pradesh.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (IANS Picture)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asserted that action against mafias and criminals will be intensified in the state. "It is our responsibility to protect the interests of every poor, exploited, oppressed and deprived individual. Be it land mafia or any other mafia, action will be taken," the Chief Minister said here at a meeting with officials late on Thursday night.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in the first law and order review meeting after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, instructed officials to communicate, coordinate and earn the trust of the people." Janta Darshan programmes should be initiated promptly at district, range, and zone levels," he emphasised, noting that in line with a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, stringent actions will target unethical transactions from the state secretariat down to the block level.

The Chief Minister reviewed the law and order situation through video conferencing with police commissioners, divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and superintendents of police of all districts. He further told the officers that VIP culture should not be promoted, and that action should be taken over the use of hooters and pressure horns in government and private vehicles.

He even stressed maintaining peace and harmony during the upcoming festivities. The officers should ensure that there is full respect for faith, but there should not be any encouragement to new traditions, he said.

Ganga Dussehra is on June 16, Bakrid on June 17, the Mangal festival of Jyeshtha month is on June 18, and the International Yoga Day will be observed on June 21. Moharram and Kanwar Yatra are in July. The government and administration should be in active mode 24×7, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

During the upcoming Bakrid festivities, the Chief Minister said that 'namaaz' should not be offered on the road, and action will be taken if banned animals are slaughtered. “The spot for sacrifice on Bakrid should be marked in advance. There should be no sacrifice at other spots. The sacrifice should not be made at disputed or sensitive places. Officials should ensure that banned animals are not sacrificed. A systematic action plan for the disposal of waste after sacrifice should be launched in all districts," he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the officers to ensure that no incident which hurts the religious sentiments of people should take place in the state.

