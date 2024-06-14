Prime Minister Narendra Modi has returned to New Delhi following his participation in the G7 Summit held in Italy. This marks his first international trip since assuming office for the third time. Prime Minister Modi's visit to Italy was centred around discussions and engagements at the prestigious G7 Summit, where global leaders gathered to address pressing global challenges.
G7 Summit 2024 Live: PM Modi Concludes G7 Summit, Returns Back to Delhi After Successful Diplomatic Visit to Italy
On his first foreign visit in his third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Italy to attend the G7 Summit on the invitation of his counterpart Giorgia Meloni. During his trip, India will focus on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean.
In Apulia, southern Italy, the PM will attend the Outreach session of the G7 Summit and hold bilateral talks on a wide range of issues with world leaders on Friday. “The Prime Minister of India has arrived at Brindisi Airport in Italy to participate in the G7 Summit,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a video message from the airport.
He continued, “Friday is a packed day for him. We have several bilateral meetings with world leaders lined up. He will also be addressing the Outreach session of the G7 Summit." During his day-long visit, Modi will be participating in a summit session entitled Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa-Mediterranean to be hosted by Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and joined by Pope Francis. The Pope is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Modi, who has a series of meetings scheduled with the world leaders on the sidelines of the summit being held at the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia.
LIVE FEED
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Back in Delhi After Key Talks at G7 Summit in Italy
PM Modi Concludes Productive Visit to Italy Following G7 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his day-long visit to Italy and departed for home after attending G7 summit. During his time in Italy, he engaged in bilateral meetings with several world leaders, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Pope Francis. Throughout the summit, PM Modi emphasized the necessity of breaking monopolies in technology, particularly highlighting artificial intelligence.
At G7 Outreach Session, Prime Minister Modi Calls for Ending Monopoly in Technology
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for ending the monopoly in technology and said it must be made creative to lay the foundation of an inclusive society. In an address at an Outreach session of the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia region, Modi said the countries of the Global South are bearing the brunt of uncertainties and tensions around the world. India has considered it its responsibility to put the priorities and concerns of countries of the Global South on the world stage, he said. "In these efforts, we have given high priority to Africa. We are proud that the G-20, under the chairmanship of India, made the African Union a permanent member," he said.
"India has been contributing to the economic and social development, stability and security of all the countries of Africa, and will continue to do so in the future," Modi said. The PM spoke extensively on the importance of ending monopoly in technology with a particular emphasis on artificial intelligence. "We must make technology creative, not destructive. Only then will we be able to lay the foundation of an inclusive society. India is striving for a better future through this human-centric approach," he said.
Modi said India is among the first few countries to formulate a national strategy on artificial intelligence.
Pope Francis Addresses G7 Summit, Raises Alarm about AI
Pope Francis challenged leaders of the world's wealthy democracies to keep human dignity foremost in developing and using artificial intelligence, warning that such powerful technology risks turning human relations themselves into mere algorithms.
Francis brought his moral authority to bear on the Group of Seven, invited by host Italy to address a special session at their annual summit on the perils and promises of AI. In doing so, he became the first pope to attend the G7, offering an ethical take on an issue that is increasingly on the agenda of international summits, government policy and corporate boards alike.
PM Modi Meets Pope Francis
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis met with a warm embrace at the outreach session of the G7 Summit in Apulia, southern Italy, where they joined other world leaders to discuss pressing global issues. Modi was seen in a light-hearted exchange with the 87-year-old head of the worldwide Catholic Church, who was taken around the table in a wheelchair to greet each of the world leaders gathered at the summit venue of Borgo Egnazia.
PM Modi Meets Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with the Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the Apulia region in Italy. It is learnt that Zelenskyy briefed Modi on various aspects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Modi had met Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the previous G7 summit in Hiroshima in May last year as well. India has been maintaining that the conflict in Ukraine must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.
PM Modi Meets British Counterpart Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak. The two leaders could have discussed bilateral relations and issues of common interests. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy. Sunak and Modi last met in person at the G20 Summit in New Delhi last September, when they had agreed to accelerate the FTA talks with the hope of signing off before India's general election.
PM Modi Meets French President Emmanuel Macron
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron. It is believed that the two have discussed ways to further bolster the bilateral ties and exchanged views on global issues. Modi met Macron on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy. It is Prime Minister Modi's first foreign trip after assuming office for a third time. The two leaders last met in January when the French President visited India to attend the 75th Republic Day celebrations of India. During their last meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed their shared vision for bilateral cooperation and international partnership, outlined in Horizon 2047 and other documents from the July 2023 Summit.
A Never-Ending Loss For Families, Says Kerala CM Vijayan On Kuwait Fire Tragedy
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday spoke of the joint effort by central government and Kuwaiti authorities after the fire tragedy in Kuwait in which 45 Indians lost their lives. A special aircraft of the IAF carrying the bodies of Indians killed in the June 12 Kuwait building fire landed in Kerala's Cochin International Airport on Friday. Speaking to reporters before the flight's landing, Vijayan said, "It is a never-ending loss for the families... The Government of Kuwait has taken effective and impeccable measures. It is expected that the follow-up will be flawless. When it came to know about the disaster, the Government of India also intervened in a proper manner in the case of those who died in the Kuwait disaster." He said that he believes that the Kuwaiti government will take care to prevent such a tragedy from happening again.
Centre Did Not Permit Kerala Health Minister Veena George To Go To Kuwait, Says State Minister K Rajan
Kerala Minister K Rajan accused that the Centre had not given permission to Kerala Health Minister Veena George to visit Kuwait to take stock of assistance work after the devastating Kuwait building fire that killed 45 Indians. Minister Rajan said that the State government intended to coordinate efforts and ensure proper treatment for the natives of Kerala in Kuwait. "It was unfortunate that Health Minister Veena George's travel was not permitted to Kuwait. We intended to coordinate the efforts and make sure Keralites were getting treatment. But the Union Government made her wait due to technical reasons," Rajan said.
IAF Special Mission: Bodies of 45 Indian Victims Depart Kuwait for Kochi
An IAF special aircraft has been engaged to transport the mortal remains of 45 Indian nationals, who died in a devastating fire in Kuwait. Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh has been tasked with overseeing the swift repatriation process. He is collaborating with Kuwaiti authorities to facilitate the smooth return of the deceased body to their families. Among the deceased, most of the individuals hailed from Kerala. Read more...
US, Ukraine Sign Long-Term Security Agreement At G7 Meet
US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy have signed an agreement on security at the G7 in southern Italy on Thursday. The bilateral deal came after 15 countries concluded similar long-term security agreements with Kiev. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the agreement would neither include the obligation for Washington to deploy US troops to Ukraine, nor would it contain commitments to supply specific weapons systems. Under the framework, cooperation between the two countries at all possible levels, including with regard to military equipment, training and manoeuvres will be emphasised. Leaders also called upon Ukraine to implement various reforms in the spheres of law enforcement, justice and fighting corruption besides in military capabilities and structures to match NATO standards.
Italian Prez Sergio Mattarella hosts G7 Leaders For Gala Dinner In Italy’s Brindisi
On Thursday, Italian President, Sergio Mattarella hosted G7 leaders for a seafront gala dinner in Italy’s Brindisi. PM Giorgia Meloni was also among other dignitaries who attended the dinner. US President Joe Biden, UK President Rishi Sunak and Meloni welcomed world leaders from major democracies who arrived in the Italian town of Borgo Egnazia in the southern region of Puglia for the event.
The G7 countries include the US, Germany, UK, France, Japan, Canada and Britain. The European Union is represented by the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission. Italy, the host country, has also been welcoming Pope Francis, the King of Jordan besides the leaders of India, Ukraine, Argentina, Brazil, Turkey, UAE, Algeria, Mauritania, Kenya and Tunisia.
PM Modi In Italy; Bilateral Meetings Lined Up With World Leaders
On his first trip abroad after assuming charge for a consecutive third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Italy's Apulia late on Thursday night to attend the G7 Summit. India has been invited as an outreach country at the annual summit. After PM Modi touched down at Brindisi Airport in Apulia, India's Ambassador to Italy, Vani Rao, and other officials welcomed him. The trip also marks India's 11th participation and the fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit by Prime Minister Narendra, who is also likely to hold a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. Read more...
