Bajaj Auto Postpones Launch of World First CNG Bike to July 17

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Bike enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the world's first CNG-powered bike will need to wait a bit longer. Bajaj Auto has announced a delay in the launch of this groundbreaking two-wheeler, pushing the release from June 18 to July 17.

While CNG cars are becoming increasingly common, the prospect of a CNG bike has intrigued many.
The world’s first Bajaj CNG bike launch, which was slated for June 18, has now been pushed to July 17. (Eenadu)

Hyderabad: While CNG cars are becoming increasingly common, the prospect of a CNG bike has intrigued many. Bajaj Auto had previously slated the unveiling of the world’s first CNG bike for June 18. However, this launch date has now been pushed to July 17. A company representative confirmed this change to the media, but did not provide specific reasons for the delay.

This postponement coincides with a recent appeal by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) to the Ministry of Heavy Industries, requesting a reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on CNG and flex-fuel two-wheelers from 28% to 18%.

This proposal aims to support the growth of eco-friendly two-wheelers. Additionally, Bajaj Auto's ED Rakesh Sharma had previously advocated for a reduction in GST on CNG vehicles to 12%, citing higher production costs for these bikes compared to their petrol counterparts.

The introduction of a CNG bike is expected to offer a more environmentally-friendly alternative for riders, although it may come with a higher price tag initially due to production costs. The first CNG bike from Bajaj Auto is expected to be named the Bruiser 125. It will initially be launched in Maharashtra before being made available in other states.

The delay might be a setback for eager consumers, but it highlights the industry's ongoing adjustments and appeals for governmental support in promoting greener transportation options.



