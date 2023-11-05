Jaipur (Rajasthan) : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its fifth list for the November 25 Rajasthan Assembly elections. About 15 candidates have been announced in this list, which includes new contestants. The significant matter in this list is that candidates have been changed on 2 seats. BJP's National General Secretary Arun Singh has announced the names of the selected candidates. Three seats are kept on hold.

As per the list of candidates released by BJP, Amit Chaudhary will contest from Hanumangarh, Anshuman Singh Bhati from Kolayat, Rajkumar Rinwa from Sardarshahar and Upendra Yadav from Shahpura. Mawli sitting MLA Dharmnarayan Joshi is denied ticket and K G Paliwal was selected in his place.

Names of several other candidates are also announced, who include Gopal Sharma from Civil Line, Chandra Mohan Kathwada from Kishanpur, Adarsh Ravi Iyer from Nagar, Vijay Bansal from Bharatpur, Neeraj Ashok Sharma from Rajkheda, Abhishek Singh from Masuda, Babu Singh Rathore from Shergarh, Premchand Gochar from Pipalda, Pahlad Gunjal from Kota North, Radheshyam Berwa from Baran-Atru.

Kolayat and Baran-Atru candidates changed

In the fifth list, BJP has changed candidates in Kolayat and Baran-Atru. In place of Poonam Kanwar Bhati in Kolayat, her son Anshuman Singh Bhati has been given the ticket. Sarika Choudhary has been denied ticket to contest from Baran-Atru, which is an SC reserved seat as Chaudhary is in OBC category.