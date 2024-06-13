Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: Trailer of Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Is Filled with Love, Heartbreak, and Twists - Watch

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles, have dropped the movie's trailer on Thursday, June 16. This romantic drama, written and directed by Neeraj Pandey, is scheduled to hit the silver screens on July 5, 2024.

The trailer takes the audience on an emotional journey, delving into the love story of Krishna and Basu, played by Ajay and Tabu respectively. The narrative revolves around the couple's promise to stand by each other through life's ups and downs, but fate has other plans in store for them. As the story unfolds, the trailer reveals a complex web of emotions, love, and heartbreak.

The film's narrative spans over two decades, from 2000 to 2023, and features a talented ensemble cast, including Jimmy Sheirgill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari, who plays the younger version of Krishna. The trailer begins with a flashback, showcasing the passionate love between Krishna and Basu, but soon cuts to the present, where Krishna is seen behind bars, accused of murder. In a surprising twist, after completing 22 years in prison, when it's time for Krishna to be free, he files a petition to extend his punishment.

The trailer takes an interesting turn when Krishna finally meets Basu, and their conversation is filled with emotional depth. Krishna tells Basu, "Tumhare har sawal ka kam se kam paanch jawab hain mere paas" (I have at least five answers to each of your questions). Basu then says, "Mai yaad aati thi kabhi tumhe?" (Did you ever remember me?). The trailer also introduces Jimmy Sheirgill as Tabu's husband, who meets Krishna with a mix of sarcasm and curiosity. The rest of the trailer is a roller-coaster ride of emotions, filled with moments of love, loss, and longing.

The movie's soundtrack, composed by the Oscar-winning music director MM Kreem, promises to be a soulful and memorable one. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is set to be a unique musical romantic drama, with an epic love story that will leave audiences spellbound. This project marks the ninth collaboration between Ajay Devgn and Tabu, who have previously shared the screen in films like Drishyam, Golmaal Again, Drishyam 2, and others.