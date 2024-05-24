OTT Watchlist for This Week: Top Picks Including Panchayat Season 3, Crew, The Goat Life

Hyderabad: There is something on the internet for everyone, from the release of a much-awaited season of Panchayat to a thrilling new chapter in the Kardashian family's story. Leading the bunch is a suspenseful heist story with lots of action, from Crew to survival drama The Goat Life. Whether you're in the mood for suspense, humour, or a little bit of both, this week's OTT lineup guarantees a binge-worthy experience that's ideal for curling up at home.

Crew on Netflix (May 24)

Crew, starring Bollywood actors Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon, is scheduled to debut on Netflix on May 24 after garnering positive reviews at the movie office. The three flight attendants' stories are told in this hilarious heist adventure, as their lives unexpectedly change when the airline experiences financial difficulties.

Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life on Disney+ Hotstar (May 26)

Aadujeevitham, the highly anticipated survival drama starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, will debut on Disney+ Hotstar on May 26. The Goat Life, a film directed by Blessy, tells the true story of Najeeb's battle to survive in a distant place. An enhanced version with deleted sequences is anticipated for the over-the-top (OTT) distribution. The movie became Prithviraj's highest-grossing film to date as a result of its box office success.

Panchayat Season 3 on Prime Video (May 28)

The third season of the web series Panchayat will finally be available on May 28. The protagonists' involvement in romantic and political affairs will be the main topic of the third chapter. Regaining their roles are Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Raghubir Yadav, and Sanvikaa. The second season concluded on a dramatic note, with Jitendra's character, Sachiv ji, played by Abhishek Tripathi, fearing for his career following a run-in with a local politician through Raghubir's character.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar on Zee5 (May 28)

Next week, on May 28, Zee5 will premiere Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, starring Ankita Lokhande and Randeep Hooda in key roles. Hooda, the film's director, promises to present an engaging portrait of the Indian freedom fighter.

The Kardashians Season 5 on Disney+ Hotstar (May 23)

Dramatic fun is back with the Kardashians! The fifth season of the popular family's reality TV show was made available online on Thursday. In this chapter, Kris will help Kourtney through her pregnancy by organising a baby shower. Along with Kendall and Kylie catching up in Paris, Kim will be seen pleading with Khloee to "change her ways."

Atlas on Netflix (May 24)

Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez plays the lead in Atlas, one of the highly anticipated sci-fi thrillers. She plays Atlas Shepherd, a data analyst for counterterrorism who mistrusts artificial intelligence. It follows her journey when she is compelled to abandon her beliefs and set out to find a rogue robot to preserve humanity. Sterling K. Brown and Simu Liu are also in the suspense thriller. The thriller will be available on Netflix this Friday.