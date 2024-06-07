Top Picks to Watch This Weekend on OTT: From Ajay Devgn's Maidaan to Richard Linklater's Hit Man

Hyderabad: OTT releases this week offers a diverse array of shows and films that promise to captivate audiences. From the action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, to the latest installment of the Star Wars franchise, The Acolyte, and the comedy-drama Hit Man, directed by Richard Linklater, there's something for everyone.

1. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a must-watch for fans of action-packed flicks. The film, which premiered on Netflix on June 6, follows the story of two Indian army officers, played by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, as they embark on a mission to take down India's most dangerous enemy, portrayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The movie also boasts an impressive supporting cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar.

2. Maidaan: Sports enthusiasts will be thrilled to know that Maidaan, a biographical sports drama starring Ajay Devgn, is now available to stream on Prime Video. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film tells the inspiring story of Syed Abdul Rahim, a legendary football coach who played a pivotal role in shaping Indian football. The film also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh, with musical score by the renowned AR Rahman.

3. Gunaah: For those who enjoy gripping dramas, Gunaah is a must-watch. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 3, the series follows the story of Abhimanyu, a seasoned gambler who is wronged by his love and framed for murder. With a transformed appearance, Abhimanyu seeks revenge, driven by a burning desire for vengeance. The series also stars Surbhi Jyoti in a pivotal role.

4. Gullak Season 4: The fourth season of the critically acclaimed family drama series Gullak is now available to stream on SonyLiv. Created by Shreyansh Pandey and written by Vidit Tripathi, the series is about the lives of the Mishra family, a typical middle-class Indian family living in a small north Indian town. The new season promises to bring more laughter, tears, and drama as the Mishra family navigates new challenges and struggles.

5. The Acolyte: Fans of the Star Wars franchise will be excited to know that The Acolyte, a new series set during the High Republic era, is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The series follows a Jedi Master, played by Lee Jung-jae, as he investigates a shocking crime spree with the help of a dangerous warrior from his past. As they delve deeper into the mystery, they uncover dark secrets and sinister forces within the Star Wars universe.

6. Hit Man: Comedy-drama enthusiasts will love Hit Man, a film directed by Richard Linklater. Released on Netflix on June 7, it stars Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio, and Retta. The film's narrative is about a fake well-mannered hitman who tries to help a desperate woman escape her abusive husband. As he becomes embroiled in her life, he starts to become one of his false characters and finds himself falling for the woman. With its witty dialogue and engaging storyline, Hit Man promises to be a hilarious ride.

7. Blackout: Get ready for a thrilling ride with Vikrant Massey's Blackout, streaming on JioCinema this week. Directed by Devang Bhavsar, the film tells the story of a man whose life takes a dramatic turn when he stumbles upon a truck with cash and gold. However, his newfound fortune comes with a catch - it belongs to a mafia gang, leading him down a path of deception and lies.

8. Perfect Match Season 2: The search for true love continues in Perfect Match Season 2, the latest installment of the popular dating reality show. This season, a new batch of singles will compete to find their ideal match, with the most compatible couple earning the power to influence the fate of other contestants and play matchmaker in the drama-filled dating game. The show is available for streaming on Netflix.