Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "copying" the promises made by the Congress government. He also slammed Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for his alleged involvement in the Sanjeevani scam. Gehlot said that his party is soon going to announce the guarantee to be given in the state, just like it did in Karnataka.

Speaking to the media at Jodhpur airport, Gehlot said, "Our government has kept the promises that we have made. We will soon give you guarantees just like our party gave in Karnataka. We will give such guarantees in Rajasthan as well. Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi is copying us."

Further launching his attack on Shekhawat, Gehlot said that despite holding a very important portfolio, the union minister has not given any benefits to the people of Rajasthan. "If he has not made any mistake in the Sanjeevani case, then why is he going to the High Court for bail? Why is he so afraid then?" Gehlot said.

Slamming PM Modi for the situation in Manipur, the Rajasthan CM said, "Manipur is an integral part of India, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not visited there once, instead, he has come to Rajasthan ten times. PM Modi is spreading confusion about some states. He spread confusion in Jodhpur that I did not attend his meeting. There were only 200 people in that meeting. My name was crossed out from the speech in video conferencing. Still, I get involved in every subject for the dignity of the post of Prime Minister."