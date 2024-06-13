International Bath Day - Celebrating Love for Bathing

Hyderabad: The International Bath Day is observed on June 14 and this day aims at celebrating the love for bathing. While it may not be the most anticipated activity, taking a bath is nevertheless rather common.

There is someone who would be willing to take a twice-daily shower for every individual who despises the idea. A bath is more than just a physical cleansing. It nourishes our mental and emotional well-being.

Our sense of serenity is enhanced and our muscles become less tense as the warm water envelops us. This presents a moment to detach from electronic devices, fully enjoy our senses, and practice mindfulness. We may fully experience the present moment as the water touches our skin, enjoying the peace and letting our minds roam.

History Behind the International Bath Day:

Comfortable bathrooms with showers, bathtubs, and pressure-controlled water flow are a common sight in modern bathrooms. However, bathing used to be a somewhat unpleasant experience not too long ago. For instance, a bath had no plumbing and was just a big, frigid metal container set in front of a fireplace in 19th-century England. Additionally, individuals in other regions of the world had to brave the cold and other health risks by taking a swim in a local pond or river to clean themselves.

The day of International Bath Day commemorates the discovery made by the renowned Greek scientist Archimedes that an object's volume could be precisely calculated by immersing it in water. It occurred to him in the bath. Upon making this discovery, he was ecstatic and eager to tell others about it. Thus, he sprung from the bathtub and sprinted through the streets of Syracuse while exclaiming, "Eureka." That serves as a reminder of the value of education and knowledge sharing for the benefit of all people.

Avoid these bath mistakes:

Using Dirty Towels

Choosing deodorant over bathing

Taking too many or too few baths

Using the incorrect soap in the incorrect places

Not washing your curtains and shower heads

Bath Rituals:

In a world where the pace of life seems to accelerate with each passing day, carving out moments for self-care and relaxation is not just a luxury, but a necessity. Taking a bath is a tradition that has been passed down through the ages as a way to care for oneself and as a fundamental right. Across all cultures, there's a shared focus on intention and reason behind this practice, despite the distinct bath customs and the specific ways each culture describes the act of cleansing and purification. A soothing bath offers the perfect opportunity for introspection. It allows you to gain insight and let go of negativity as you immerse yourself in your bath ritual.

Here Are Some Different Bath Rituals From Around The World:

The Balinese Floral Bath

The geothermal pools in Iceland

The Onsens of Japan

The Ayurvedic bath in India

The banya in Russia

Thalassotherapy

The Ayurvedic bath in India:

Ayurveda, an age-old Indian approach to holistic health, emphasises the importance of bathing as a key element in achieving balance for the mind, body, and spirit. This method is rooted in the concept that individuals fall into one of the three doshas — Kapha, Pitta, or Vata —and a bath in Ayurveda aims to bring equilibrium to these doshas.

Participants soak in water enriched with essential oils, milk, and herbs tailored to their dosha and skin needs, following the application of sesame oil. For those with a Pitta constitution, the use of rose and "cooling" herbs such as mint and coriander can help soothe anxiety and clear excess sebum from pores.

Conversely, for individuals with a Kapha constitution, the inclusion of rosemary, basil, and a pinch of mustard powder can help stimulate their sluggish energy levels. Additionally, the combination of frankincense, sweet orange with rice starch, and powdered milk can help relax a Vata constitution and improve the skin's texture.