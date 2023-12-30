Udaipur (Rajasthan) : Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has expanded his cabinet in Rajasthan, in which a total of 22 ministers took oath. Of these, 12 are cabinet ministers, 5 ministers of state with independent charge and 5 ministers of state. MLA from Jhadol Assembly seat Babulal Kharadi also took oath as a member of the Council of Ministers in the Bhajan Lal government.

Babulal Kharadi has been MLA thrice in the past and has just won for the fourth time. After becoming a minister, there is a wave of happiness in his village. Even when the Congress government was formed in 2018, the BJP MLA from Jhadol had shown his supremacy in the area. Despite being a four-time MLA, Babulal Kharadi is living his life with simplicity in a keluposh (hut) house.

During the previous Congress government, Kharadi has won the Best MLA award. Due to being from a tribal dominated area, having the experience of being MLA four times and having a clean image, Kharadi is first in line to become the Tribal Minister in the present BJP government. After getting education in Sangh, he was made a supervisor in RSS's Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad.

Later he was made the Tehsil President of RSS. After this, Kharadi was made the reginal president of BJYM. After this the party only promoted Babulal. He became a Zilla Parishad member and later became the head of Kotra. BJP gave ticket to Babulal six times, which he won four times. In one election he was defeated by Kuber Singh and in the other by Hiralal Darangi.

Babulal Kharadi was selected as the best MLA in Rajasthan Assembly. He passed Higher Secondary education and is basically a farmer. He lives in Upala Thala of Kotra. Recently, former BJP state president Satish Poonia visited the house of Babulal Kharadi, who was made a minister in the Bhajan Lal government. He has two sons and two daughters. Babulal himself does farming and his family is dependent on farming. He has a tractor and a car.