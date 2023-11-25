Rajasthan assembly elections: Lok Sabha Speaker casts vote in Kota; appeals youth to vote in large numbers

Kota: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who on Saturday cast his vote in the ongoing Rajasthan assembly election, appealed to the voters to vote in large numbers to strengthen democracy. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reached Springdales School in Kota South to vote in his assembly. At the polling booth set up at the school, he stood in the queue like a common voter and exercised his franchise.

While speaking to ETV Bharat after voting, the Lok Sabha Speaker said, "I am certainly the Lok Sabha Speaker, but I have come here to fulfil my voting duty. This is the reason why I stood in the queue like a common citizen and exercised my franchise." During his visit, the Lok Sabha Speaker also interacted with the youth who had come to vote.

He also inquired about the well-being of elderly people and women. Regarding the voting percentage in the Assembly elections, Birla said, "Voting percentage should increase. This increases faith and belief in democracy and more voting will strengthen India's democracy.” He further appealed to the young voters to vote as much as possible.

He said, “We are the most powerful democracy in the world. Voting and having faith in democracy is our biggest strength. At the same time, the public elects the decisive government of the state through voting. That is why the role of voters remains important in electing the government”. Birla said that in India, the voter expresses his thoughts through a vote.