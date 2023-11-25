Jaipur (Rajasthan): After an eventful campaigning, which involved Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan voters will today decide the fate of the candidates.

The voting for the 199 seats out of the 200 seats will commence at 7 AM and conclude at 6 PM. While the Congress led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is eyeing to retain power, the Bharatiya Janata Party is aiming to wrest power from the grand old party. After hectic campaigning, the guns fell silent on November 23 at 5 PM.

Out of the total 200 seats in the state, polls would be held in 199 seats as the election in Karanpur Assembly constituency was adjourned following the death of Congress candidate and sitting MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

The Election Commission has fully geared up for the polls and has ensured that adequate security is provided to each of the polling booths in the state. For BJP all their bigwigs including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party chief JP Nadda. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also addressed rallies in the state and all their top leaders including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to people to vote for their party.