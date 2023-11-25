RAJASTHAN ELECTIONS NRI COUPLE COMES HOME ON POLLING DAY INSTEAD OF DIWALI TO EXERCISE FRANCHISE NEWLY WED BRIDE POSTPONES VIDAI

Jaipur: An NRI couple, who cast their votes in Jaipur today, gave priority to the festival of democracy over Diwali while a newlywed bride postponed her 'vidai' by a day so as to exercise her franchise.

The two incidents were recorded in Jaipur's Hawa Mahal assembly constituency and Jajolai Talai of Amer assembly seat. In the first case, instead of coming home during the festival of lights, the NRI couple came from London to participate in the festival of democracy. In the second case, a woman, who got married on November 24, postponed her 'vidai' to exercise her democratic rights.

Voters of Rajasthan were found queuing up in front of the polling stations since 7 am.

Newly married Divya aka Anjali did not leave her parent's house after marriage yesterday and instead ensured that she cast her vote before her 'vidai'. The loss of even one vote may impact the results so people like her did not want to take any chance.

Krishna Goyal, who works in a company in London said that he usually comes home during Diwali. But this time due to elections, he changed his plan and travelled from London to Jaipur today since voting is being held. "Good leaders should be selected for the development of the area and it is the responsibility of citizens to make their selection properly," Goyal said.

His wife Namita said that they celebrated Diwali with their family in Jaipur every year. "But this time we have not come on Diwali so as to come here on the polling day. We celebrated Diwali in London and have come here to celebrate the festival of democracy," she said.