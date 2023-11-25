RAJASTHAN ELECTIONS GEHLOT CITES KERALA PATTERN SAYS CONGRESS CONFIDENT OF RETURNING TO FORM GOVERNMENT

Jodhpur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot cited the example of Kerala, where an incumbent government was re-elected for the first time in 40 years, to make his point that there was no anti-incumbency against the Congress and that the party will form the government in the state again.

"There seems to be an undercurrent. Looks like the (Congress) government will be repeated," the CM said amid voting.

He cited the example of Kerala to back his claim. The government there was returned based on its good work in managing the coronavirus pandemic, he said, adding that the people of Rajasthan are also aware that the Congress government did an excellent work on many fronts including the handling of the pandemic.

The Congress has focused its campaign on development plank while the language of BJP leaders, including the prime minister, home minister and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, was provocative in nature.

"The BJP leaders who came from outside, including the prime minister and the Union home minister, tried to instigate people," PTI quoted the Congress leader as saying.

The public has understood. It appears that the Congress government will come again, he asserted.

"We made good laws for the welfare of gig workers and on ‘right to health’ and brought schemes for people and gave guarantees," the CM said.

'Red diary'- On BJP targeting him over the "red diary", Gehlot maintained that the saffron party leaders were upset as they could not topple his government despite indulging in horse-trading. It is pertinent to note Rajendra Singh Gudha who was sacked as a minister claimed that the "red diary" contained financial dealings of Gehlot.

"They are bringing down elected governments through horse-trading. The method they have adopted is a matter of concern for democracy. We tried our best in Rajasthan and did not let the government fall. The public was with us," he said.

Unacceptable language- Gehlot said the language used by the BJP leaders was unacceptable. "They were talking provocatively. We challenged them to talk on local issues, talk on our schemes," he said.

If Congress wins, who will be the CM? Gehlot said the decision of selecting the Chief Minister will be vested with the party high command when he was asked whether he will be the chief minister if the Congress forms the government again. As per our tradition, the Congress party's central unit will send observers to take the opinion of newly elected party MLAs and then a resolution is passed empowering the party high command to select the leader of the Legislature Party. "The decision of the high command is acceptable to all," he said.

Credibility of government high- After he cast his vote in Jodhpur, Gehlot said the credibility of his government was high and that he has the feeling that the government will be repeated. He also claimed that the BJP leaders who came from outside to campaign in Rajasthan will be absent in the state for the next five years.

"This is not the election of Modi. This is the state assembly elections. They will not be seen in the state for five years. We will remain here, with the people." He said while responding to a question on how he sees the BJP's election campaign being led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The kind of atmosphere that is there, I can say that the Congress government will come again."

Vaibhav Gehlot says "red diary" fabricated- The CM's son and Rajasthan Cricket Association president Vaibhav Gehlot was confident that the seven guarantees promised by the Congress to the people of Rajasthan will help the party and he termed it as a "masterstroke".

He dismissed the allegations against his father and the "red diary" as "fabricated".

"The seven guarantees will prove to be a masterstroke for the Congress," Gehlot told the media.