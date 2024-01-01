Jalandhar (Punjab): Five members of a family were found dead at their house in Daroli Khurd village in Jalandhar, said police The deceased have been identified as 55-year-old Manmohan Singh, son of Atma Singh, his wife Sarabjit Kaur, their two daughters Jyoti (32) and Gopi (31), and Jyoti's daughter Aman (3).

Manmohan Singh's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan on Sunday, while woman and the little girl were found lying on beds in the same room, with strangulation marks on their necks. The police said everyone, except the three-year-old girl, had marks on their necks. On receiving information about the incident, Police Station Head Manjeet Singh and Adampur DSP Vijay Kunwar Singh reached the spot at 8.20 pm.

The police officer said that they are investigating the incident, adding that they recovered a suicide note from the spot. "Manmohan Singh wrote in the suicide note that he had taken the loan due to financial constraints and his address was known to his family members. Due to this, there was a dispute in the house. Fed up with domestic disputes and debts, he is taking this step," said the police.

"Sarabjit Singh, resident of Fuglana and son-in-law of deceased Manmohan Singh, said that he had been calling for a long time but no one was picking up the phone. Due to this, when he came to village of Droli Khurd, he saw that the bodies of Manmohan and Sarabjit Kaur were hanging from the fan and the bodies of others were lying on the bed. He said that Manmohan Singh was in charge of the Adampur post office." said Manjeet Singh SHO Adampur.