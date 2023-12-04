MAN KILLS WIFE DUMPS BODY IN TEA GARDEN SKELETON RECOVERED AFTER 20 DAYS

Darjeeling: A man allegedly strangulated his wife to death suspecting her fidelity in West Bengal's Darjeeling, the police said on Monday. The incident took place in the Putimari area under the Bagdogra police station limits near Siliguri. The police arrested the accused identified as Mahadeb Biswas (28).

According to the police, Mahadeb suspected that his wife, Rina Biswas had an illicit relationship resulting in a quarrel between the couple. On November 13, the accused first strangulated his wife and later dumped the body in a tea garden area. Mahadev later lodged a missing complaint at the Bagdogra Police Station. However, Rina's parents lodged a complaint against Mahadeb accusing him of killing Rina.

Based on the complaint, the police started an investigation and took Mahadeb into custody for questioning. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the crime. Based on the information given by him during the interrogation, the police of Bagdogra police station recovered a skeleton from the forest of Trihana tea garden area on Sunday.

The cops recovered ornaments from the skeleton and showed them to family members, confirming that they were Reena's. The police sent the skeleton for forensic examination. It has also been sent for post-mortem to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. Siliguri Police Commissionerate ADCP Subhendra Kumar said, "The accused husband has been arrested after the recovery of the skeleton. He will be produced in court on Monday. The investigation is underway."