GUJARAT MAN KILLS WIFE WITH SICKLE TAKEN TO POLICE STATION BY SON

Morbi (Gujarat): A man killed his wife with a sickle following an argument in Gujarat's Morbi. His son took him along with the body to the police station in Chhotaudepur.

The accused has been identified as Remlabhai Nayak, a native of Nava village in Chhotaudepur. He, his wife, two sons and other family members work as farm labourers in Morbi.

When his family was sleeping on Tuesday night, Remlabhai murdered his wife Jhinkiben Nayak following an argument with her. According to police the reason as to why argument broke out between the couple has not been ascertained but Remlabhai became angry and hit Jhinkiben with a sickle. She immediately fell on the ground and succumbed to her injuries.

Their elder son Hasmukh Nayak, daughter-in-law Neeta Nayak and younger son Sachin Nayak were sleeping in the courtyard when the incident took place. They were woken up by the loud sound and rushed inside the hut where their parents slept. Hasmukh said that when he entered he saw that his father's hands were soaked in blood and his mother was lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

The owner of the farm was immediately informed about the incident. The man hired a car and sent the entire family along with the body to their native village in Chhotaudepur. However, Hasmukh travelled 450 km to take his father and her mother's body to Chhotaudepur police station. Then he registered a complaint against his father at the police station.