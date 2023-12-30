Dehradun: Ankit Saklani, the navy sailor from Uttarakhand, who had gone missing since December 18 from onboard a ship en route to a port in Turkey has been reported dead by his company Elvis Ship Management. However, Saklani's family denied the authenticity of the news and alleged that the company is trying to mislead them.

Ankush Saklani, Ankit's brother had received a call from the company officials, who told him that the body was found in red and white clothes. The family immediately denied saying Ankit did not have any garment that was red or white. Also, they pointed out that the body retrieved from 150 to 200 km away from the place where Ankit had jumped.

The family members demanded a DNA test to be conducted by the company. However, no discussion has been held in this regard yet. The family members have even claimed that the company has not yet sent them any photo of the body for it to be confirmed. Ankit Saklani, a resident of Nehru Village in the capital Dehradun, joined the Mumbai-based Elvis Ship Management Llp on December 1 and was posted in Turkey.