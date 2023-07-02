Mumbai (Maharashtra): Newly appointed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said that most of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs are satisfied with his decision of joining the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government. He also claimed that they will fight the elections in the name of NCP as "they have full control of the party".

"Several people will criticise now a bit. We don't give value to that and we will keep working for the progress of Maharashtra and that is why we have taken this decision," Ajit Pawar said at a press conference after the swearing-in ceremony. NCP working president Praful Patel and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal were also present on the occasion.

"Most of our MLAs are satisfied with this. The NCP party has supported the government. We will contest all elections in the name of NCP. Today, we have decided to support the Maharashtra government and took oath as ministers. There will be a discussion on the portfolios later. Considering all aspects at the national level, we thought that we should support development," Ajit Pawar added.

"We have all the numbers, all MLAs are with me. We are here as a party. We have informed all seniors also. The majority is given importance in a democracy. Our party is 24 years old and young leadership should come forward," junior Pawar said. "The country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is also popular in other countries. Everyone supports him and appreciates his leadership. We will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with them (BJP) and that is why we have taken this decision," he said. "If we can go with Shiv Sena to form government then why not with BJP?," Ajit Pawar asked.

Chhagan Bhujabal, one of the eight NCP MLAs to take oath on Sunday, said, "They (opposition) are saying that we are here because we have cases against us and we are under pressure. Most of us either no longer have cases against us or the investigations are underway. The Court has not taken any coercive steps against us because there is nothing concrete against us. So saying that we joined because we were under pressure is not correct".

