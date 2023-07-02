NCP breaks, MVA jolted: Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM, 9 others NCP MLAs also defect

Mumbai (Maharashtra): In a dramatic weekend coup in Maharashtra political circles, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar left the party with at least 30 other MLAs to join the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government in which he shortly took oath as Deputy Chief Minister, a berth he would share with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Nine other NCP leaders also joined the Maharashtra government today, even as sources say that Ajit Pawar has the support of 43 out of the 53 NCP MLAs and his Sunday move effectively leaves NCP in tatters. The move has also jolted the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the political coalition in the state NCP was a major part of.

Apart from Ajit Pawar, key NCP leaders who defected and took oath as Mahasrashtra ministers in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis include Anil Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Aditi Tatkare.

Earlier in the day, Ajit met some party leaders and MLAs at his official residence in Mumbai. However, NCP president Sharad Pawar, who was in Pune, said he was unaware of the meeting, but added that Ajit Pawar, as leader of the opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Assembly, can call a meeting of legislators. The meeting soon became a coup as it assumed significance in the wake of Ajit Pawar's recent statement that he was not keen on continuing as the LoP and wanted to work in the party organisation.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and the party's working president Supriya Sule were among the leaders present at the meeting held at Ajit Pawar's official residence 'Devgiri', while state party president Jayant Patil was not present. Some MLAs were also present in the meeting. Sources said that some MLAs accompanying Ajit Pawar to Raj Bhawan were “upset” with Sharad Pawar’s “unilateral” decision to share the stage and ally with Rahul Gandhi at the opposition unity meet in Patna.

Ajit Pawar took oath at the Raj Bhawan in south Mumbai in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Also read: Not interested in Maha opposition leader's position; want to work in NCP organisation: Ajit Pawar