Mumbai (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that the double-engine government has now become a triple engine one after Ajit Pawar jolted the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and joined the state government.

"Now we have one Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers. The double-engine government has now become triple engine. For the development of Maharashtra, I welcome Ajit Pawar and his leaders. Ajit Pawar's experience will help strengthen Maharashtra. Now, this government will run at a speed of a bullet train," CM Eknath Shinde told reporters after Ajit Pawar was sworn in Deputy Chief Minister in the state.

"There is enough time to discuss about the seat sharing in the Cabinet. We have come together to develop Maharashtra. They (the Opposition) got 4-5 seats in Lok Sabha elections, this time they will not manage to get even those number of seats," added Shinde.

Shinde also said that when a party ignores a leader, this is what happens.

"After seeing the development work since a year, he has decided to support us. He has support of several NCP MLAs, MPs and other leaders. It will benefit the state. The Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) has broken. Today, who has been clean-bowled the entire state has seen," added the Chief Minister.

In a dramatic weekend coup in Maharashtra political circles, NCP leader Ajit Pawar left the party with at least 30 other MLAs to join the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government in which he shortly took oath as Deputy Chief Minister, a berth he would share with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar said that Ajit Pawar is a good administrator. "I had said he should come with us and he has come today. Maharashtra government will do good work," Deepak Kesarkar said.

Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant said, "Ajit Pawar decided to support our alliance. Now our strength has increased from 170 to 210. 40 MLAs of (NCP) are coming with us."

