Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Here's How Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Lead in Mandi

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Kangana Ranaut, an actor and a BJP candidate, is leading from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in her electoral debut in Himachal Pradesh. The actor-turned-politician shares pictures on Instagram of her receiving blessings from her mother on the election result day.

Lok Sabha Results 2024: Kangana Ranaut Receives Blessings from Her Mother as She Leads in Mandi
Kangana Ranaut Receives Blessings from Her Mother (Photo: X/Kangana Ranaut)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut, on the day of the 2024 election results, marked a joyous beginning to her political career, taking a significant lead in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh. As the early trends indicated her dominance over Congress's Vikramaditya Singh, Kangana took to social media to share a heartwarming moment with her mother.

Taking to Instagram Story, Kangana posted a couple of photos featuring herself and her mother, showcasing the tender exchange of blessings and affection. In one of the pictures, she captioned "Maa Ka aashirwad (Mother's blessings)", while in another, she wrote "Maa ishwar ka roop hai (Mother is the form of God)". This poignant display of mother's love and devotion set Kangana's confident and optimistic outlook on her electoral debut.

Lok Sabha Results 2024: Kangana Ranaut Receives Blessings from Her Mother as She Leads in Mandi
Kangana Ranaut with her mother (Kangana Ranaut's IG Story)

In a video shared by a news agency, Kangana expressed her gratitude to the people of Mandi and reiterated her commitment to serving them. She stated that the constituency has not taken kindly to the disrespect shown to daughters, and as a proud daughter of the soil, she will continue to work for the betterment of Himachal Pradesh, her 'janmabhoomi' (birthplace). "So, I am not going anywhere. Perhaps, someone else will have to pack their bags and leave. I am not going anywhere," said Kangana.

As per the latest trends from the Election Commission of India, Kangana is leading by a substantial margin of 71,000 votes over her Congress counterpart, Vikramaditya Singh. This impressive performance marks a significant milestone in her political journey, which began earlier this year when she officially joined the BJP and was announced as the party's candidate.

Lok Sabha Results 2024: Kangana Ranaut Receives Blessings from Her Mother as She Leads in Mandi
Kangana Ranaut with her mother (Kangana Ranaut's IG Story)

Kangana's vocal support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP has been well-documented over the years. Her decision to join the party and contest the elections has been seen as a natural progression of her political ideology. With her impressive lead in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, Kangana is poised to make a significant impact in the world of politics, leveraging her celebrity status to bring about positive change in her constituency.

Kangana Ranaut, Lok Sabha Result 2024, Kangana Ranaut Leading in Mandi

