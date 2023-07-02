Mumbai (Maharashtra): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar is undeterred by the split in his party and can start afresh.

In a dramatic coup in Maharashtra political circles, the Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar left the party with at least 30 other MLAs to join the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government in which he shortly took oath as Deputy Chief Minister, a berth he would share with Devendra Fadnavis.

Raut in a Tweet said, "I just spoke with NCP Sharad Pawar. He said he is firm and people's support is behind us. We can make a fresh start with Uddhav Thackeray." According to Raut, people of Maharashtra will not tolerate such a "circus", referring to government formation through vertical splits in political parties, for long.

"Some people seem to be determined to completely spoil Maharashtra's politics. Let them proceed on their chosen path," said Raut, in an apparent reference to Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and spokesperson Anand Dubey said, "The leaders who were in the opposition and used to criticise the government until yesterday, have joined the same government today. Today BJP wanted Ajit Pawar, so they took him, but we should not forget that BJP has a history to stab in the back".