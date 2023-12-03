MADHYA PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS UNION MINISTER FAGGAN SINGH KULASTE BITES THE DUST LOSES NIWAS CONSTITUENCY

Niwas (Madhya Pradesh): Though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister and senior party leader Faggan Singh Kulaste lost the battle.

64-year-old Kulaste, the Adivasi face of the BJP, was contesting the polls from the Niwas constituency in the Mandla district of the central Indian state. Kulaste is the Minister of State for Rural Development and Steel in the Narendra Modi Cabinet at the Centre. Despite vigorous campaigning, the senior BJP leader lost the polls.

Kulastelost to the Congress candidate Chainsinh Warkade by 11,000 votes. While Warkade polled 94,419 votes, Kulaste had to be content with over 83,000 votes.

The BJP is set to retain power in Madhya Pradesh and has proved political experts wrong. As per the data provided by the Election Commission of India, the saffron party is currently ahead in 159 seats in the 230-member House and has comfortably crossed the halfway mark.