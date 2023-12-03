BJP WILL WIN MADHYA PRADESH RAJASTHAN AND CHHATTISGARH ASSEMBLY POLLS SAYS RP SINGH

BJP is going to win in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh: BJP leader RP Singh

New Delhi: As the counting for the four Assembly elections began in the morning, BJP leader RP Singh on Sunday said BJP is going to win in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh. According to the updates from the Election Commission, the saffron party is leading in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the senior BJP leader said, "This shows the people's trust in BJP and the country now wants to walk on the path shown by PM Modi." When being asked to comment on the political scenario in Madhya Pradesh where the BJP is surprisingly leading by a big margin, he said, "This shows the people's trust in the BJP. We are going to win in all these three states with a huge margin."

On the poll promises offered by the saffron party and their subsequent effects on the voters' minds, Singh said, "It all depends on who is offering such proposals. Rahul Gandhi also offered several poll promises, but it did not have any effect. It all shows that the people have trust in PM Modi and the BJP."

Counting of votes began on Sunday for the Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana elections in what is seen as a semi-final contest ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in less than six months. The Congress, which is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and the BJP, which is ruling Madhya Pradesh, are locked in a straight fight in these three states.