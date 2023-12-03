Hyderabad: The counting of votes in four key states – Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana -- that went to polls last month is taking place today (December 3). The results will establish the mood for the 2024 General Elections as they are being considered a vote on how popular the BJP and the Congress and its INDIA alliance are.

While historically, state polls have not majorly impacted subsequent Lok Sabha polls, the results in these four states will certainly prove a confidence booster for the winning parties going ahead to the general elections next year.

Madhya Pradesh: The counting of votes for all 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh begins at 8 am on Sunday at 52 district headquarters amid tight security. The fate of the candidates will be unsealed today as arrangements for the counting of votes are ready. Many exit polls have kept the incumbent BJP ahead of the Congress in what was a straight contest between two main parties. Assembly polls were held in the state in a single phase on November 17. The state saw a record voter turnout of 77.82 per cent, 2.19 per cent more than the 2018 elections, the official said.

Telangana: Amid several exit polls suggesting that the Congress will have an advantage over the ruling BRS in Telangana, the counting of votes polled in the November 30 Assembly elections for 119 seats will be taken up at 8 AM today. It will be clear whether the voters preferred the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led regime for a third term or the "six guarantees" by the Congress worked any miracles or the BJP's BC chief minister 'mantra' wooed the electors or if there will be a fractured verdict, by today evening. As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray in the elections. The BRS fielded candidates in all 119 seats. The BJP and Janasena contested in 111 and 8 seats respectively in a pre-poll pact while the Congress gave one seat to its ally CPI. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has put up candidates in nine segments in the city.

Chhattisgarh: The counting of votes of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, which most pollsters have predicted will be a tough fight between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP, will be held today. Polls were held in two phases on November 7 and 17 for the 90-member Assembly. Voter turnout stood at 76.31 per cent, which was slightly lower than the 76.88 per cent recorded in the 2018 Assembly polls.