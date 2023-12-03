People rejected Congress; voted for PM Narendra Modi's leadership, asserts Union Minister Prahlad Joshi

New Delhi/Jaipur: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who is also the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in-charge for Rajasthan, on Sunday said that the people have rejected Congress and voted for positive commitment and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP is set to form the government in three states - Madhya Pradesh - where it is currently leading in 162 seats in the 230-member, House, 114 seats in the 200-member House in Rajasthan, and 52 seats in the 90-member House in Chhattisgarh. While the JP Nadda-led party will retain power in Madhya Pradesh, it will wrest power from the Congress in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh.

Union Minister and BJP Rajasthan in-charge Pralhad Joshi said, "People have voted for BJP, positive commitment and the leadership of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi. People have rejected Congress."

Joshi, who represents the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka, and is the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Coals and Mines, also took a dig at Congress for giving "bogus promises".

"Congress party has always been giving bogus promises, people have seen it in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh. So they have failed. That's why they have been rejected. I am very happy, we will cross at least 124 (seats) in Rajasthan," Prahlad Joshi was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Union Minister also hailed the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah. The entire BJP top brass including Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extensively campaigned in the poll-bound states.