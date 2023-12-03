Bhopal: The BJP crossed the majority mark in the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh assembly in style decimating rival Congress's chance of trouncing the Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan-led government, securing the lead in 161 seats. The BJP's power-packed performance buried any chance for the Congress to put even a semblance of a fight with the party leading in 66 seats as suggested by the last counting within hours since counting began at 8 am.

The mood at the BJP headquarters in Bhopal summed up everything as party workers distributed sweets and chanted Bharat Mata ki Jai and BJP Jindabad. As the results poured, CM Shivraj Sigh Chouhan lost no time to express his happiness over the poll result. "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form a government again with an absolute majority," Chouhan wrote.

"Bharat Mata ki Jai, Janta Janardan ki Jai', Today the results of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are coming, and I am confident that with the blessings of the people and the able leadership of respected Prime Minister @narendramodi, Bharatiya Janata Party is going to form the government again with full majority. Hearty congratulations to all the candidates of BJP," his X post read.

Chouhan reiterated the 'Modi factor' which, he said, played a big role in the party's performance in Madhya Pradesh. "MP has immense faith in PM Modi. The rallies and appeals by him touched the hearts of people here, and these trends are a result of that," he said.

BJP heavyweights, Narendra Singh Tomar and Kailash Vijayvargiya were leading from their respective constituencies. Congress' Kamal Nath was also leading in his seat.

CM Chouhan, who was never defeated from his stronghold Budhni assembly constituency, also appears to be sailing smoothly this time. Party workers sent 100 packets of sweets to Shivraj Singh's residence to mark the celebrations as early leads showed the BJP ahead.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also rushed to the Chief Minister's residence. "It is expected that we are going to form a government in Madhya Pradesh. The public welfare schemes of our double-engine government are a big draw and people's blessings are with us," he said.

"I am confident that their blessings will be with the BJP, and we will form the government with an absolute majority," he said. Earlier, the counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls began at 8 am on Sunday.