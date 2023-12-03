Bhopal: With BJP heading for a massive victory in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2023, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is being congratulated by all and sundry for retaining power in the state.

Among those who felicitated Chouhan early on Sunday was Radha Bai, who looks after the CM residence's garden. Radha was seen presenting Chouhan with a red rose as a touching and symbolic gesture for his emphatic performance. Radha Bai extended her heartfelt congratulations to Chouhan as the BJP secured a significant lead in the state.

This thoughtful gift exemplified the bond between the CM and those tirelessly working behind the scenes, nurturing the beauty of the residence's garden. In a reciprocal act echoing his commitment to environmental conservation, Chouhan, amidst the electoral success, planted a sapling at the Smart Park in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, he exchanged sweets and hugs with Union Minister and BJP leader Ashwini Vaishnaw and state party president VD Sharma. Chouhan, who was with his family members, also greeted his party workers and other supporters in Bhopal. The celebrations have just begun as the saffron party is set to win all three states in the Hindi heartland.