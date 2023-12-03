MADHYA PRADESH ELECTIONS RESULT 2023 CONGRATULATORY POSTER PROJECTING KAMAL NATH WIN EMBARRASSES CONGRESS AS EX CM CONTINUES TO TRAIL

Bhopal: The drubbing of Congress at the hands of the formidable BJP which fought anti-incumbency to trail the Congress way behind has come as a pinch of salt to the Opposition party which left no stone unturned to build a narrative that it was going to beat the saffron party hollow.

The rival party led a spirited campaign in Madhya Pradesh, which is crucial to BJP's 'Mission 2024' having the highest number of seats among five states.

On Sunday, when the counting was on Congress played another 'gimmick.' To get a psychological edge, the party put up a poster congratulating Kamal Nath for becoming the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh at the Congress office in Bhopal.

As the news of Kamal Nath's trailing from his bastion, Chhindwara, which has been his stronghold since 1998, the gesture caused embarrassment to the party's poll managers. Jyortiraditya Scindia also mocked Congress for its overtures even before poll results are out.

Early leads indicated that he may lose the assembly seat where the BJP seems headed for a clear majority. Nath also projected Congress's victory on Sunday. "I have not seen any trends... don't need to look till 11 am. I am very confident, I trust the voters..." he said soon after the counting of votes began.

The former chief minister is contesting against Vivek Bunty Sahu of the BJP, who is leading in the constituency. The trends as early as 11 am indicated a win for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, where the saffron party has ruled since 2003, barring 15 months from 2018, when the Congress was in power. The Kamal Nath-led government fell after a rebellion by senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in 2020. Scindia along with 20 MLAs had joined the BJP, bringing the Congress-led government on its knees.

The sweep in Madhya Pradesh is a booster dose for the BJP which fought infighting and once stuttered to put up candidates' list.

Chouhan, who is seen not very close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, admitted the 'Modi factor' behind the BJp's good show. It is not sure if Chouhan will be named the chief minister of the state as other contenders may breathe down his neck, but the victory under Chouhan's leadership spoke volumes of his skills to tame dissension in the BJP and make the party fight as a unit in Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP has seven MPs, including three Union ministers, in its ranks who can be challengers to Chouhan but given his performance experts, it may not be easy for the BJP to ignore him.