Hyderabad: The poll results in the three Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and Telangana in the south are considered to be significant ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The early trends show BJP crossing the halfway mark in Rajasthan and leading in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The trends come as a stamp of approval for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's acceptance in the Hindi belt.

Congress, on the other hand, comfortably crossed the halfway mark in Telangana. The exit polls too had earlier predicted that BJP will retain Madhya Pradesh and win Rajasthan but Congress was given an edge in Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

In Rajasthan, which has a 30-year tradition of rotating parties every five years, BJP's Vasundhara Raje is leading in Jhalrapatan constituency and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore ahead in Jhotwara. Shortly after BJP crossed the halfway mark in the state, party workers came on the streets dancing and beating drums to celebrate. State president CP Joshi said that the seat count will keep increasing as time passes.

Madhya Pradesh has been witnessing a neck-to-neck fight between the Congress and the BJP but, the early trends show the saffron party taking a comfortable lead here. Sources said celebrations have already begun at the BJP party office in Bhopal and sweets are being distributed here. Incumbent chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the mandate is due to PM Modi's leadership. Chouhan and Kailash Vijayvargiya are leading from Budhni and Indore 1 respectively while Narottam Mishra is seen trailing.

Former chief minister of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh, who is the longest serving CM of the state, is leading in Rajnandgaon seat. The BJP has targeted the ruling Congress government in Chhattisgarh over corruption cases in coal levy, illegal liquor sale and Mahadev app.