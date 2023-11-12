INDORE ARTIST CREATES BIGGEST RANGOLI OF PM MODI TO MARK FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS

Indore: An Indore artist, Shikha Sharma, created rangoli in 14,000 square feet of rangoli at Oxford International College in front of Pitru Parvat. Her team also included 15 others, who took two days to complete the rangoli. Artist Shikha said the art depicts Lord Hanuman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the development works of Indore.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that they have tried to show something through rangoli. Shikha Sharma, a resident of Indore's Nandanagar, has so far won more than 90 national and international awards as a rangoli artist. She is also the brand ambassador of Swachh Indore. This time, the theme of rangoli is 'Vikas and Kailash'. This huge size rangoli has Indore's metro and shining paved roads, Swachh Indore, the development work done by the BJP, the changing picture of Indore and the vision of Modi-Kailashi.

The festival is also known as the 'festival of lights', and is the symbol of the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Hence, this festival holds cultural and spiritual significance. Meanwhile, in a remarkable feat, Ayodhya has set a new Guinness world record by lighting over 22.23 lakh 'Diyas' (earthen lamps) during 'Deepotsav 2023'.