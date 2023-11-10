SONAM KAPOOR SHARES ADORABLE VISUALS OF HUSBAND ANAND AHUJA AND SON VAYU WISHES ALL HER DHAN IN THE WORLD

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has become a prominent figure due to her impressive acting prowess and remarkable fashion choices. She is happily married to Anand Ahuja, and together they are doting parents to their son, Vayu, who was born last year. On various occasions, Sonam Kapoor delights her fans by sharing adorable snapshots of her son. Today, on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, she took to social media to post a heartwarming glimpse of her beloved husband, and their son.

Taking to Instagram on November 10, Sonam Kapoor shared a couple of visuals featuring her husband and their child. Sharing the post, Sonam greeted her followers on Dhanteras and wrote in the caption, "All my Dhan in the world… Happy Dhanteras everyone.. May Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera and Lord Dhanvantar give you the blessings of wealth, prosperity and well-being. (sic)"

Within the same Instagram post, Sonam shared a captivating photograph featuring her husband, engaged in a Yoga session with their little one. The image, captured from a distance, provides a panoramic view of their beautiful garden.

Continuing with the post, Sonam also included a video in which Anand is seen doing Yoga while she records it . Moreover, she is holding Vayu on her lap and can be heard saying, "Vayu, look what dada is doing. Oh My God! What do you think Vayu, is your dada too cool?" Adding to the charm of the video, Sonam's pet is also seen roaming in the background.

Speaking of Sonam's professional endeavours, her last appearance was in the film Blind, helmed by Shome Makhija, marking her comeback after a four-year break. Currently, she is occupied with her work on a film based on the novel Battle for Bittora, written by Anuja Chauhan.