Hyderabad: With Diwali just around the corner, the entire nation is gearing up to celebrate this joyous occasion. The festive atmosphere has spread to every nook and cranny of the country, including the glamorous world of the entertainment industry. Renowned personalities within the industry are actively preparing themselves to embrace the auspicious festivities. One such personality is actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently immersing herself in the Diwali spirit from the comfort of her own home.

Ahead of Diwali, Kareena took to her Instagram handle on Saturday to give her fans a glimpse into her family celebrations. She shared a couple of pictures featuring her husband Saif Ali Khan, and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, as they gear up to celebrate the festival of lights. In the first picture, Kareena and her sons can be seen making a rangoli, while Saif stands nearby, posing for the camera. The second picture showcases Jehangir alone, playfully engaging with the vibrant colors.

Kareena's Diwali seemignly turned into Holi as the family of four had fun with Rangoli making. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "Aiyoooo when the family decides to do Rangoli…or Holi…no idea …but what matters is we had fun… Let the festivities begin#love and laughter to everyone."

On the professional front, Kareena will be seen reprising her role as Avni, Singham's wife, in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The makers have recently unveiled her new look, which promises to captivate and hold attention. Additionally, Kareena is also a part of The Crew, where she will share the screen with Kriti Sanon and Tabu for the first time. The actor also has The Buckingham Murders in her kitty.